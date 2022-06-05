Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.72 and the lowest is $2.30. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $16.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,362. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.