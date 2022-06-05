Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Envista reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,914. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

