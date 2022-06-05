Analysts Expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 1,040,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,817. The company has a quick ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.