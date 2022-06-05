Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $646.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will post sales of $646.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.22 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $323.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after buying an additional 2,811,067 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $41,649,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 1,890,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 2,291,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,932. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

