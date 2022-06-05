Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $421.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.50 million and the lowest is $419.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:PKOH remained flat at $$16.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 96.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

