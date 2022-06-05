Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

