Analysts Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price at $90.67

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($89.25) to €81.00 ($87.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.