Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.06.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

