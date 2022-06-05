Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 691

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 625 ($7.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 507.40 ($6.42). The stock had a trading volume of 5,682,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 534.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 562.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

