Analysts Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target at $12.45

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

LABP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,815. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

