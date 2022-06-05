Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $84.50

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $87.15. 262,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

