Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $50.95

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

