Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Target Price at $120.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of UCB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 44,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,403. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

