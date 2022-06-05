Analysts Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Target Price at $35.40

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

