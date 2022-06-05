Analyzing Creek Road Miners (CRKR) & The Competition

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.46 Creek Road Miners Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.06

Creek Road Miners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Creek Road Miners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 786 3372 5074 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.49%. Given Creek Road Miners’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -37.86% -1,407.65% -6.41%

Risk & Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creek Road Miners rivals beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

