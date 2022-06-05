Analyzing VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VivoPower International and Via Renewables’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $40.40 million 0.68 -$7.57 million N/A N/A Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.74 $5.20 million $1.14 7.21

Via Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VivoPower International and Via Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Via Renewables beats VivoPower International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of critical power, control and distribution systems, including for solar farms. The Electric Vehicles segment delivers electric vehicles for mining and other rugged industrial customers. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure to customers both on a standalone basis and in support of Tembo Electric Vehicles. The Solar Development segment represented by caret comprises of 12 solar projects in US. The Corporate Office segment engages in company's corporate functions, which includes costs to maintain Nasdaq listing, comply with applicable SEC reporting requirements, and related investor relations.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

