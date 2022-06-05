Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $366.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,315.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 30,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,408,562.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

