ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0357

ANON (ANON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. ANON has a market cap of $271,166.48 and approximately $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 555.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.01204948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,007.50 or 1.00009772 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

