Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,463.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.57 ($18.52).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.81) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,495 ($18.91). 774,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,540.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,466.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of £14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.77).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

