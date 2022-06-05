ApeCoin (APE) Reaches One Day Volume of $149.30 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for $6.14 or 0.00020553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $149.30 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.18 or 0.00888032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00444879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

