Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $527.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

