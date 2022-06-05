Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 539,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,622. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.