Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $450.88 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $450.88 million and $23.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $13.50 or 0.00043338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.