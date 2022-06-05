Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,488,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,543. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. Asana has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 in the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

