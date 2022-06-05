Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASCL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 450 ($5.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.74).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 309.20 ($3.91) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 276.40 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.78). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($26,345.65).

Ascential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.