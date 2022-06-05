ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,615 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,125 ($26.89) to GBX 1,615 ($20.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.69) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($48.71) to GBX 2,900 ($36.69) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($46.81) to GBX 2,850 ($36.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,773.50.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. ASOS has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

