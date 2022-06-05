ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,023.46 ($38.25).

A number of research firms have commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.10) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($69.59) to GBX 4,100 ($51.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 24 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,534 ($19.41). 1,272,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 46.20. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,472.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,888.09.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.