Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

BIV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. 653,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

