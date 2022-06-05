Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases Shares of 520 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. 7,959,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94.

