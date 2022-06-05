Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 22nd

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $21.64 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.