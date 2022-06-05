ATB Capital Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.20.

Shares of VET opened at C$28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 7.1399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

