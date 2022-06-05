Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Raised by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
