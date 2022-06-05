Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Raised by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

TEAM stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.