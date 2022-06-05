Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $716,963.21 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Autonio has a market cap of $716,963.21 and $4,816.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 539.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.37 or 0.08633109 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00452313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.