AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 17.06.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.95 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 8.32 and its 200-day moving average is 11.48.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $27,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 8,560.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $6,484,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.