Avnet, Inc. (AVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Avnet has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $48.09 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

