AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $208,138.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars.

