Balancer Price Tops $7.64 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $7.64 or 0.00025400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $53.04 million and $34.08 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.16 or 0.99998247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

