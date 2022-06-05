Barclays Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 2,550

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,820 ($48.33) to GBX 2,550 ($32.26) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JET has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($98.68) to GBX 4,980 ($63.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,724 ($47.12) to GBX 1,758 ($22.24) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,712 ($21.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,085.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,077.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,175 ($90.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

