Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $14.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 26,867 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 191,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

