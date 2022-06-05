Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.00 ($75.27).

BAS opened at €52.02 ($55.94) on Thursday. Basf has a 52-week low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($74.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.94.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

