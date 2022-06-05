Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

