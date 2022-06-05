Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

