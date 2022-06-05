Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€194.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($187.10) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

HNR1 opened at €143.30 ($154.09) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €157.64.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

