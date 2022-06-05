Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,000. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 0.8% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

