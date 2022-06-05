Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,361,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,000. FTAC Zeus Acquisition accounts for 0.7% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

