BioPassport Token Reaches One Day Volume of $190,582.00 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $190,582.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

