Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $994.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 68.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $994.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 682.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.