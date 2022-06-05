Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $85.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $56.71 or 0.00189010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,004.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.03 or 0.00603328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,079,052 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

