Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to post $266.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.50 million and the lowest is $266.41 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $229.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

BLKB stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -808.40, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,247. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

