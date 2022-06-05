BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $4.64 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

